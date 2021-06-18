Stalin flags Tamil Nadu vaccine supply, urges repeal of CAA, farm laws

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: @pmoindia)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, their first meeting after the DMK won the Assembly polls, and placed before him a 25-point charter of demands. Among these is a plea for a Constitutional amendment to enable states to allocate reservation for Most Backward Classes, SCs and STs based on the state’s composition.

He urged Modi to withdraw income ceiling/limit to identify Backward Classes, drop what he called attempts to extend the NEET-style entrance examinations to other courses and urged him to revoke the National Education Policy and repeal the Draft Environment Impact Assessment notification, 2020.

He also asked the Prime Minister to repeal the Citizenship Amendment Act, as also the three controversial farm laws.

During the 25-minute meeting, Stalin asked Modi to ensure adequate allotment of Covid-19 vaccines, supply of life-saving drugs, and reservation for OBCs in all-India quota for admission to medical colleges at undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

Stalin reiterated demands such as restoration of water level at Mullaperiyar dam to 152 feet, release of Cauvery water during this year as per the Supreme Court’s order, retrieval of Katchatheevu island from Sri Lanka and restoration of traditional fishing rights of Tamil Nadu’s fishermen.

He asked the Centre to share proceeds of various cess and surcharge with states, release of pending 14th Finance Commission grants, as also pending GST dues and pending dues for shared schemes between Centre and the state.

Stalin, who was on a two-day visit to Delhi, also met Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. He is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

Addressing the media later, when asked whether he would pursue a line like that of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee vis-a-vis ties with the Centre or like others who follow a cordial approach, Stalin said, “We will extend our hand (of support) for (harmonious) ties with the Centre and at the same time raise our voice for state’s rights.” —With PTI inputs