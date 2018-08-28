M K Stalin becomes DMK’s new chief, party seeks Bharat Ratna for Karunanidhi

M K Stalin with Durai Murugan at the DMK’s General Council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday. M K Stalin with Durai Murugan at the DMK’s General Council meeting in Chennai on Tuesday.

M K Stalin succeeded his father, M Karunanidhi, as president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday. His elevation, which was announced at the party’s General Council meeting at its headquarters Kalaignar Arangam in Chennai, was uncontested. Stalin is the third to head the party, after founder C N Annadurai and Karunanidhi. DMK principal secretary Durai Murugan, meanwhile, took over as treasurer of the party.

During the General Council meeting, which was attended by around 4,000 members, the party passed a resolution to urge the Centre to confer the Bharat Ratna on the late Karunanidhi. The party also decided against creating a post for DMK chairperson.

Stalin has been associated with the DMK for over five decades. He campaigned for the party ahead of the 1967 Assembly elections when he was just 14 years old. Since then, he has served as the party’s youth-wing secretary, deputy general secretary, treasurer and most recently, its working president.

Stalin was instrumental in leading the party’s campaign ahead of the 2016 Assembly elections. A four-time MLA from Thousand Lights constituency, Stalin has also served as Mayor of Chennai as well as deputy chief minister in Karunanidhi’s government in 2009.

After years of being second in command, Stalin’s elevation comes at a time when Tamil Nadu is witnessing a political churn following the death of AIADMK’s J Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi. With the Thiruparankundram bypoll scheduled in December and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections early next year, Stalin has his work cut out. His brother M K Alagiri, who has warned of consequences if not readmitted in the party, also poses as a challenge for Stalin. Alagiri, Karunanidhi’s elder son, was expelled from DMK in 2014 for ‘anti-party activities’.

