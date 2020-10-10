Staggered entry, distancing: SOPs for theme parks

The guidelines include staggering of visitors for different rides, allowing for adequate physical distancing among others. (Representational Image)

The Centre Friday issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to be followed at entertainment parks.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has made a number of key recommendations to be followed at the parks, including staggering of visitors for different rides, allowing for adequate physical distancing, a maximum of 50 per cent seating at food courts and restaurants, and the monitoring of visitors’ entry to ensure that the number of visitors at the park doesn’t exceed the permissible limit at any given time.

The government has also recommended CCTV monitoring to detect crowding. “The crowd density does not remain the same throughout and usually peaks on weekends and holidays. Planning should specifically factor-in requirement for these peak days,” the SOPs state.

The guidelines say the selling of tickets online must be encouraged. “The tickets sold shall be commensurate with the floor area per person that is required for fulfilling the physical distancing norms. Accordingly, entry to the Entertainment Park shall be regulated,” they state.

