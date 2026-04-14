Stage set for NDA power transfer in Bihar, Nitish Kumar likely to resign today

The stage is set for a transfer of power within the NDA government in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar likely to resign from the post on Tuesday following his election to the Rajya Sabha.

According to sources, his successor will be sworn in the next day in a ceremony likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top national leaders. It is expected that the new Chief Minister will be from the BJP, marking a first for a party that traces its electoral history in Bihar to the 1962 election, when the Bhartiya Jan Sangh — which later became the BJP — won three Assembly seats.

NDA sources said current Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is the most likely candidate to become the next CM, and that Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar is likely to become Deputy CM. The JD(U) could pitch for there to be just one Deputy CM in a bid to avoid a parallel power centre within the party, sources said. Under the existing power-sharing agreement between the BJP and JD(U), there are two Deputy CMs under Nitish Kumar — Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, both of whom are from the BJP.

While the BJP and RSS are reportedly considering several options to replace Nitish Kumar, sources said Samrat Choudhary remains the frontrunner, with the Kushwaha leader enjoying the backing of the JD(U) and other NDA partners.

JD(U) sources said Nitish Kumar was likely to propose the name of the new chief minister at an NDA meeting on Tuesday. “The entire NDA has been clear about Nitish Kumar declaring his successor,” said a JD(U) leader.

The NDA is likely to retain Nitish Kumar’s Cabinet with minor changes, sources said, adding that while BJP leaders Vijay Kumar Sinha, Mangal Pandey and Dilip Jaiswal are likely to return as ministers, the JD(U) might add some new faces.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar, who has served as CM for a total of nearly 20 years, has started moving his luggage from the official residence of the chief minister to his new address: 7, Circular Road.

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His resignation would mark the end of an era. He became CM for the first time on November 24, 2005, and has a record of having been sworn in as chief minister as many as 10 times. Since 2010, Nitish’s alliance has seen three big wins, winning 206 of 243 seats in 2010, 178 seats in 2015, and 202 seats in 2025.