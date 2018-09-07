Policy for electric, other alternate fuel vehicles soon: PM Modi at Mobility summit

PM Modi was addressing the 1st Global Mobility Summit ‘MOVE’ at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, on Friday. (ANI photo) PM Modi was addressing the 1st Global Mobility Summit ‘MOVE’ at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, on Friday. (ANI photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that common public transport must be the cornerstone of our mobility and the focus must go beyond cars. Inaugurating the 1st Global Mobility Summit ‘MOVE’ at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi, Modi said: “Better mobility can provide for better jobs, smart infrastructure, and improve the quality of life.”

Unveiling a mobility roadmap that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport for travel, PM Modi said congestion-free mobility is critical to check economic and environmental costs of congestion. “Clean Mobility powered by Clean Energy is our most powerful weapon in our fight against Climate Change. This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people. We should champion the idea of ‘clean kilometres,” he said.

Modi said, “Indeed, India is on the move. Our economy is on the move. We are the world’s fastest-growing major economy. Our cities and towns are on the move. We are building 100 smart cities. Our infrastructure is on the move. We are speedily building roads, airports, rail lines & ports.”

Saying that India can demonstrate how digital infrastructure can be combined with new mobility business models, PM Modi said, “We will soon put in place a stable policy regime for electric and other alternative fuel vehicles.”

“My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on 7 C’s: Common, Connected, Convenient, Congestion-free, Charged, Clean, Cutting-edge,” he added.

Explaining what convenient mobility means, the prime minister also said, “Convenient mobility means safe, affordable and accessible for all sections of the society. This includes the elderly, the women and the specially abled. We need to ensure that public transport is preferred to private modes of travel.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd