‘Stable’ live-in couples to be considered married in Census 2027

The 2027 Census will be conducted in two phases. (File Photo)

Live-in couples, who consider “their relationship as a stable union” will be counted as a married couple in 2027 Census.

The clarification comes under the FAQ section of the census website, where a question is stated as: “Will a couple in a live-in relationship be considered a married couple?”. To this, the answer states: “If they (the couple) consider their relationship as a stable union, they should be treated as a married couple.”

When will Census 2027 be conducted?

The 2027 Census will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 will include house listing and housing census where house-to-house field work will be done in 30 days between April and September 2026 as decided by the respective state or UT government.