SSP suspends two cops for beating up two men

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has ordered suspension of two police personnel and registration of a case against them after it was found that the cops had beaten up two men in a park in Phase IX.

DSP (City-2) H S Bal said that those suspended were identified as constables Harpreet Singh and Jatinderbir Singh. He added that both the accused police personnel were posted at Phase VIII police station.

Replying to a question over the registration of an FIR against the accused, DSP Bal said that a case was registered against both the accused under sections 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful confinement), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident had happened on Wednesday when Phase IX resident Harvinder Singh was sitting in a park and two men in plain clothes were having heated arguments.

Harvinder said that he was watching videos on his cell phone but the men who were having arguments had started abusing him and also taken away his cell phone and broken it.

Harvinder said that both the men had accused him of making their video and then took him and his cousin who came to his rescue to Phase VIII police station where they forced him to sign on a compromise.