SSP in J&K applies for voluntary retirement

A Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP)-ranked officer with the Jammu and Kashmir Police has applied for voluntary retirement from the services.

Firdous Iqbal, who is posted as the Commandant of Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police’s 14th Battalion has submitted his papers and sought voluntary retirement from the services. While the senior officer has cited “domestic reasons” for his decision, the move has coincided with the disquiet in the J&K Police over speculation that the Centre was planning the abrogation of Article 35A.

He was likely to be promoted as Deputy Inspector General Police over the next two years.

Police officials said that Iqbal submitted his application for voluntary retirement on July 9 and the government is yet to take a decision on it.

While Iqbal himself has been silent over the issue, a source close to him told The Indian Express that the officer was “fed up” with the system that “didn’t appreciate” the work of honest and capable officers.