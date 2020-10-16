SSB jawan arrested in Rajouri district

He was apprehended by police from his native district along with ammunition.

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who had gone missing along with ammunition from Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was arrested in Rajouri district on Friday, police officials said.

SSB constable Altaf Hussain had gone missing from the camp at Nagam area near Chadoora with one magazine of INSAS rifle and 20 rounds on October 13. He belonged to Rehan village of Koteranka tehsil of Rajouri district.

He was apprehended by police from his native district along with ammunition, they said.

Further details are awaited.

