scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 16, 2020
Bihar polls

SSB jawan arrested in Rajouri district

SSB constable Altaf Hussain had gone missing from the camp at Nagam area near Chadoora with one magazine of INSAS rifle and 20 rounds on October 13.

By: PTI | Jammu | October 16, 2020 12:43:17 pm
SSB jawan missing, SSB jawan arrested, SSB jawan arrested in rajouri, SSB jawan missing with arms, J&K newsHe was apprehended by police from his native district along with ammunition.

A jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), who had gone missing along with ammunition from Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district, was arrested in Rajouri district on Friday, police officials said.

SSB constable Altaf Hussain had gone missing from the camp at Nagam area near Chadoora with one magazine of INSAS rifle and 20 rounds on October 13. He belonged to Rehan village of Koteranka tehsil of Rajouri district.

He was apprehended by police from his native district along with ammunition, they said.

Further details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 16: Latest News

Advertisement