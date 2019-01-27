Toggle Menu
SRPF woman constable, six children injured during R-Day parade in Palanpurhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/srpf-woman-constable-six-children-injured-during-r-day-parade-in-palanpur-5557167/

SRPF woman constable, six children injured during R-Day parade in Palanpur

Following the incident, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani visited the Civil Hospital at Palanpur from the Police Parade Ground to take stock of the woman's condition and that of the six injured children.

A bike stunt being performed during Republic Day parade at Palanpur in Gujarat on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter @vijayrupanibjp)

Rekha Gohil (27), a woman constable with the Group 2nd State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Gujarat, sustained injuries along with six children, all students of a government school in Palanpur, when her motorcycle slipped at the state-level 70th Republic Day Parade held at Palanpur in Banaskantha district Saturday.

“Among the injured, the youngest is an eight-year-old girl from Palanpur Branch school number 4. Three are 12-year-olds and two are 11-year-olds, all students of the same school. Along with Rekha, another constable Hinaben Dirgodiya (24) was also admitted at the Palanpur civil hospital. She was not injured but reportedly fainted after the accident,” said Banaskantha Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sejul.

While five out of these eight, including Rekhaben and Hinaben have been discharged from the civil hospital, three children who reportedly sustained minor injuries would be discharged soon, the hospital authorities said.

The incident happened when the stunt-motorcycle Rekha was riding lost balance and hit a group of children, students of the government school in Palanpur, who were part of the audience, Sejul added.

