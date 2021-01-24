National Girl Child Day: Srishti Goswami to become Uttarakhand CM for one day

On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, Srishti Goswami will become the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand for one day on Sunday.

Srishti, who hails from Haridwar, will attend an official meeting today to review various schemes run by the state government. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will also attend the meeting.

India celebrates the National Girl Child Day, an initiative of the ministry of women and child development, every year on January 24.

Marking the occasion, Rawat tweeted, “Heartfelt wishes to all the daughters for their bright future on the occasion of “National Girl Child Day”. Our government is determined to make all daughters self-reliant and their empowerment.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the accomplishments of India’s daughters in various fields. The central government has undertaken many initiatives that focus on empowering the girl child, including access to education, better healthcare and improving gender sensitivity, he said. “Today is also a day to specially appreciate all those working towards empowering the girl child and ensuring she leads a life of dignity and opportunity,” the prime minister said in another tweet.