Srinivasa Reddy elected Telangana Assembly Speaker

Senior TRS MLA Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy was Friday unanimously elected Speaker of the Telangana Assembly.

Advertising

Reddy’s unanimous election was announced by Pro Tem Speaker Mumtaz Ahmad Khan in the House.

Reddy’s nomination was the only one to be filed Thursday.

His candidature was proposed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, main opposition Congress MLA Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and others.

After Reddy’s election was announced, he was conducted to the chair by Rao, state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and others.

Reddy, born in 1949, was elected to the assembly six times. He served as Agriculture minister in the previous TRS government.

The first session of the assembly after the December 7 polls began Thursday.

Advertising

The Governor would address the joint session of the assembly and the legislative council tomorrow.