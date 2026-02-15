Srinagar’s heritage renaissance: Inside Rs 210 crore plan to transform walled city

A report detailing the initiatives at Qalai Andar states that the continued degeneration of the area poses a 'serious threat' to the preservation of Srinagar’s identity as a heritage city.

Written by: Naveed Iqbal
3 min readSrinagarFeb 15, 2026 07:12 AM IST
The regeneration initiative aims not just to preserve the past but to reignite a "civic and cultural renaissance" within Qalai Andar with a view to transforming it into a thriving, inclusive, and spiritually resonant urban quarter.
The urban nature of Srinagar city often clashes with the tight alleyways and unlit streets of its downtown. Qalai Andar, the walled city within the old part of Srinagar, often called Sheher-e-Khaas, established as a garrison city by the Mughals has remained cut off from the expanding city and urban infrastructure of Srinagar. Now, an ambitious project under the Smart City Limited aims to reconnect these areas through reform and development of these areas within the erstwhile walled city.

A report detailing the initiatives to be undertaken as part of the project states that continued degeneration of the area, with its tangible and intangible heritage, poses a “serious threat” to the preservation of Srinagar’s identity as a heritage city.

Emphasising that the redevelopment of Qalai Andar is “pivotal to preserving Srinagar’s urban identity”, the report points to the urgent need to reintegrate the area with the broader urban fabric of Srinagar.

The Rs 210 crore redevelopment entails restoration of its key heritage sites, including upgradation of the abandoned site along Nigeen Lake by developing it into a well-designed lakefront, community park, Mullah Akhoon Shah Park, and Sharika Devi Park.

The project has now been sent to the government for necessary approvals and once underway, it is likely to be taken up this year, with a timeline of two years for completion.

The old wall that fenced the city will be part of the conservation effort, “will not be reconstructed”, officers familiar with planning details said.
Additionally, reconstruction of the Amar Koul Temple in its entirety to restore its historical and cultural significance, redesign and redevelopment of the fort area to make it a more liveable and attractive space for tourists, with upgraded amenities and enhanced services and the restoration of Qalai wall and gateways are among redevelopment objectives detailed in the report.

The pathways, drainage networks, bridges and monuments will be upgraded along with illumination of these areas. A key objective is to provide end-to-end tourist experience with attraction of high-value domestic and international tourists and also to promote mobility and accessibility to this historical epicentre of old Srinagar.

The report also notes that the old wall that once stood for imperial power, is now dilapidated in most parts  “has come to be seen by many sociologists as a divisive barrier, likened to the Berlin Wall – symbolising fragmentation rather than unity”.

The regeneration initiative aims not just to preserve the past but to reignite a “civic and cultural renaissance” within Qalai Andar with a view to transforming it into a thriving, inclusive, and spiritually resonant urban quarter.

 

