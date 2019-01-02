Srinagar woman corporator alleges sexual harassment by mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, he denies

A woman corporator has accused Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu of sexual harassment, a charge Mattu has denied.

On Tuesday, the corporator and the mayor addressed press conferences in Srinagar, levelling allegations against each other. Mattu said that he and other corporaters had written to Governor Satya Pal Malik demanding disqualification of the corporator.

The woman corporator alleged that Mattu asked her to “come along for enjoyment”. She said, “He touched me inappropriately. When I refused to go with him, he started harassing me and didn’t approve the developmental work submitted by me.”

She alleged, “The mayor is an RSS man running their agenda in the Valley. Since I exposed him, he is making false allegations against me. His staff misbehaved with me on Monday and tore my pheran. I have lodged a complaint of harassment.”

Mattu said the corporator was levelling false allegations at the behest of the Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran.

“The allegations are baseless, concocted and motivated accusations made against me by a corporator belonging to the Indian National Congress…,” Mattu said. “…she has chosen to level these baseless allegations against me under a well-crafted conspiracy hatched by a senior elected representative, who is clearly exposed for his role in this fiasco by the voice recording in my possession.”

Imran on his part said, “The mayor is behaving like a dictator. All these allegations are false. He is threatening us by claiming that he has direct contact with Ram Madhav and PM Modi…”

A senior police officer said they have two received complaints, “one is from the corporator and second is from the employee regarding the manhandling incident. We are investigating both.”