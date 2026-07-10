30 years after Srinagar violence, Shabir Shah among 6 Hurriyat leaders chargesheeted by NIA

As per the NIA’s findings in the case, the chargesheeted Hurriyat leaders allegedly actively incited the violence, raising anti-India, pro-Pakistan and secessionist slogans. (Representational image/File)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against six senior leaders of the separatist Hurriyat Conference, including Shabir Ahmed Shah and Syed Ali Shah Geelani, in connection with a 1996 case of mob violence and indiscriminate firing on police personnel in Srinagar.

Others named in the chargesheet, filed before the NIA Special Court in Jammu, are Abdul Gani Lone, Mohammad Yaqoob Wakeel, Javid Ahmad Mir, and Shakeel Ahmad Bakshi.

All six have been charged under provisions of the Ranbir Penal Code, 1989 (the primary criminal code of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir), with criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, rioting and assault on public servants, along with section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.