Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More
In an unusual directive, Srinagar Traffic Police have asked auto rickshaws plying in the city to remove their black hoods and replace them with transparent coverings. While the police have cited security reasons, the move has drawn concerns about privacy and financial burden on drivers.
Srinagar Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bisma Qazi said autorickshaw owners need to put up see-through sheets so that the interiors are visible from outside.
“We appeal to everyone that the black doors you have kept, the black cavities that you have made, you put transparent sheets instead,” Qazi said while speaking to reporters during a drive to remove the doors of auto rickshaws in Srinagar. “From the security point of view, we conducted this drive today because we don’t know what is going on behind them [the black coverings].”
SSP Qazi said they had the doors of auto rickshaws removed during the drive. She also said it was “not necessary to keep the autorickshaws opaque”.
“They (autorickshaw drivers) had an excuse that the weather has turned cold,” she said. “We asked them to put transparent sheets so that they can see through and the inside (of the autorickshaw) is visible from outside.”
Autorickshaw drivers say they are already facing challenges since the government started operating e-buses in Srinagar.
“We barely live from hand to mouth,” said an autorickshaw driver near Baghat Chowk in Srinagar. “We can’t afford this extra burden. On top of it, when the rickshaw remains transparent, people will hesitate to board it.”
The directive has also raised privacy concerns among residents. “Why is every experiment being done in Kashmir,” said Nabeel Hussain, a Class 12 student from the uptown Sanatnagar neighbourhood of the city. “Why are such directives not being issued in Delhi or elsewhere in the country? Why are Kashmiris always being treated as lesser mortals?”.
Nazia Hassan, a resident of Humhama in Srinagar, echoed these sentiments. “Police and civil officers and their families move around in cars with tinted windows. In that case, there is great respect for their privacy, but when it comes to ordinary people, privacy doesn’t count,” she said, adding that it was especially problematic when the directive came from a “female police officer”.
This is not the first time that police have launched a crackdown on auto rickshaws in the Valley citing security concerns. In the past, too, police have asked drivers to remove the doors, especially during the summer. But this is the first such directive from the Traffic Police.