18 tourists injured in Srinagar-Sonamarg road accident, 8 critical

At least 18 tourists from Gujarat and West Bengal were injured, some critically, in a road accident on the Srinagar-Sonamarg road.

Eight critically injured tourists were shifted to Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) for specialised treatment.

Officials said a Tempo Traveller ferrying tourists met with an accident at Sumbal Bala in Ganderbal district, leaving 18 tourists injured.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The injured were rushed to the Primary Health Centre in Sumbal, where doctors provided first aid.

Officials said eight of the injured were in critical condition and were shifted to SKIMS after receiving emergency medical aid at Sumbal.

The critically injured tourists are from Gujarat and West Bengal.