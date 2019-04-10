Srinagar: PDP ex-MLA Ajaz Ahmad Mir summoned in weapons’ loot case

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned former PDP legislator Ajaz Ahmad Mir in a weapons’ loot case from his official residence in Srinagar. He has been asked to present himself before the agency in Jammu on April 12.

Mir, the former MLA from Wachi constituency, confirmed to The Indian Express that he has been summoned by NIA.

On September 28 last year, a Special Police Officer, Adil Bashir Sheikh, posted with Mir, escaped with seven rifles and a pistol from the legislator’s official residence at Jawahar Nagar in Srinagar. Mir was not in Kashmir when the incident took place.

Sheikh, who hailed from Mir’s hometown Wachi in south Kashmir’s Shopian, later joined militant ranks and posed in a picture with militants holding AK-47 rifles.

Soon after the incident, police registered a case and constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter. The case was later handed over to the NIA. In March, NIA arrested three persons for “providing logistical support” to the SPO.