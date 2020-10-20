Srinagar office of Kashmir Times sealed by the Estates dept

Estates officials said they only “took possession” of a house allotted to the newspaper’s late founder Ved Bhasin. (File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has locked one of the two properties allotted to Kashmir Times in Srinagar.

Anuradha Bhasin, executive editor of the newspaper, one of the oldest in J&K, was evicted from her official residence in Jammu two months ago.

Bhasin had earlier filed a petition in Supreme Court against the communication blackout after abrogation of J&K’s special status last August seeking direction to the Centre for immediate relaxation on communication blackout in the Valley.

“Today, Estates Deptt locked our office without any due process of cancellation and eviction, same way as I was evicted from a flat in Jammu where my belongings including valuables were handed over to ‘new allottee’…No due process followed…” Bhasin tweeted, sharing a picture of Estates officials locking at Kashmir Times office at Srinagar’s Mushtaq Memorial Press Enclave.

Estates officials said they only “took possession” of a house allotted to the newspaper’s late founder Ved Bhasin.

“They have been allotted two buildings — one is office and the other was allotted as a residence to Ved Bhasin sahib,” Deputy Director, Estates, Mohammad Aslam told The Indian Express. “Since Bhasin-sahib died some years ago, we issued them notices to vacate the house. They themselves handed over the building to us and today our officials went to take possession.”

Bhasin, however, questioned the veracity of the official version. “We have not received any order or any notice,” she said.

