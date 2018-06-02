Srinagar: Four CRPF personnel, two civilians hurt in multiple grenade attacks

The thing grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi) The thing grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city. (Representational/Express photo/Shuaib Masoodi)

At least four CRPF personnel and two civilians were injured in three grenade attacks across Srinagar on Sunday. In the first attack, three CRPF men and a woman were injured in an explosion in Fatehkadal area. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and are reported to be in a stable condition.

The attack in the area came a day after a 21-year-old boy was allegedly hit by a CRPF vehicle on Friday. The boy succumbed to his injuries at SKIMS hospital at Soura later in the day.

The second grenade explosion took place when militants targetted a CRPF vehicle in Budshah Chowk area, near Srinagar city centre. One jawan was injured, police sources told PTI. The thing grenade attack took place in Magarmal Bagh area of the city. However, no damages were reported in the last site.

At least five grenade attacks, including one at the residence of ruling PDP MLA Mushtaq Shah, have been reported since Friday.

