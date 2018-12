An encounter broke out between militants and security forces Saturday on the outskirts of Srinagar. Two to three militants are likely reported to be trapped.

The militants fired upon the security forces when they were conducting a cordon and search operation in Mujgund area.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, a police official was quoted as saying by PTI. He said the gunfight was going on.

