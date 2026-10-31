‘No fixing this rot from within’: Srinagar MP Ruhullah to resign from Omar Abdullah’s National Conference

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi has formally announced his decision to resign from the National Conference (NC), slamming his party for not living up to its “own poll promise of fighting for the restoration of Article 370”, among other issues.

Ruhullah has been estranged with his party for over a year with differences beginning over the issue of rationalisation of reservation in J&K.

The MP’s office wrote on social media on Friday, “Ruhullah Mehdi will resign from the National Conference and his Lok Sabha seat on November 3, 2026.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Ruhullah’s office wrote on X, “The crown prince and his cabal treat J&K as an estate passed down through the family. They expect the people to vote, then know their place.”