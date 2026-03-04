Srinagar MP, ex-mayor claim security downgraded; police register case for ‘circulating misleading online content’

Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said on Tuesday night that his security was downgraded and that his Facebook account was suspended, allegedly after his criticism of the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s handling of protests in Srinagar.

Former Srinagar mayor Junaid Mattu has also accused the administration of withdrawing his security due to his statements over the attack on Iran by the US and Israel. He had also criticised the alleged use of force by police against those mourning the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Meanwhile, the Srinagar police said cases have been registered against Ruhullah and Mattu for allegedly “circulating misleading online content”. In a statement, police said, “The content in question, prima facie, reflects dissemination of distorted narratives and unverified information capable of causing public unrest and societal disharmony. Such deliberate attempts to spread misinformation pose a serious threat to peace, security, and overall stability.”

Earlier on Tuesday, police had said in a statement that some “prominent individuals are reportedly making attempts to provoke activities that may disturb peace and public order”, adding that all such “actions are under close watch and necessary measures are being taken”.

Ruhullah told The Indian Express on Tuesday that his bulletproof vehicle has been taken away, and that security personnel provided by the J&K Police have been downgraded to less than half.

“The bulletproof vehicle has been taken away. Out of the three PSOs from the [J&K Police’s] security wing, two have been withdrawn, and the security in charge has also been called back,” he said, adding, “The security personnel from the police lines have also been called back and out of two escort vehicles, one has been withdrawn.”

Ruhullah accused police of trying to silence him. “They want me to surrender, they want me to behave the way they want,” he alleged, adding, “They want me to remain silent like others, but they are mistaken.”

Police did not respond to requests for comment on the claims.

Former Srinagar mayor Mattu also said that his security was withdrawn. “For my statements on Iran and Ayatullah Syed Ali Khamenei’s martyrdom, and for speaking against the BJP-led government’s moral abdication and deafening silence on the issue of the illegitimate barbaric onslaught on Iran by US and Israel, my security has just been effectively withdrawn with immediate effect. A measure aimed to silence me,” he said in a post on X.

Ruhullah had also taken to X to claim that his security detail was downgraded. In a post on Tuesday night, Ruhullah said that some in the J&K Police and administration “think that by withdrawing/downgrading my security detail and suspending my Facebook account, [they] will stop me from calling out their atrocities. It is laughable! Neither am I fascinated by these petty things nor scared by their absence around me”.

“My father was martyred standing for his people. That’s what fascinates me. That’s my course,” he said in the post.

Ruhullah said he would continue to exercise his rights. “I am a citizen of this country, and I will exercise my rights to stand up against your atrocities, violation of laws, freedom and democracy given to us by the Constitution, to the last drop of my blood,” he said, adding, “Take whatever little you have left there. These foolish acts will not stop me.”