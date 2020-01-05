Srinagar: Militants throw grenade at CRPF men, civilian injured

Site of explosion. (AP) Site of explosion. (AP)

Suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s old city on Saturday afternoon, injuring one civilian, officials said.

IGP, CRPF, (Srinagar sector) Ravideep Singh Sahi said militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF deployment in Kawdara area of Srinagar. “It exploded 25-30 m away from the area where CRPF personnel were deployed,” he said. Singh said no security personnel was injured. “One civilian suffered minor injuries and had to be hospitalised. He was discharged immediately,” he said.

An official from SMHS hospital, Srinagar, said, “The civilian had come with splinter injuries. He was discharged immediately.”

