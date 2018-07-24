Srinagar militant attack: CRPF jawan killed, two injured in firing at security forces

Indian policemen take cover behind their armoured vehicle as they arrive at the sight of shootout in central Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 24, 20018. (Source: AP Photo) Indian policemen take cover behind their armoured vehicle as they arrive at the sight of shootout in central Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 24, 20018. (Source: AP Photo)

A CRPF jawan was killed, while two others injured when militants attacked the security forces near the Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Tuesday, PTI quoted a CRPF spokesperson. The militants suddenly opened fire upon the party at a naka in the area.

The martyred soldier was identified as constable Shankar Lal, while the injured personnel have been hospitalised and are undergoing treatment, the spokesman said.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd