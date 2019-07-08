Toggle Menu
Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu diagnosed with bone marrow disorderhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/srinagar-mayor-junaid-azim-mattu-diagnosed-with-bone-marrow-disorder-5819866/

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu diagnosed with bone marrow disorder

“I'm terribly sorry to read this Junaid but relieved to know that you have the condition under control & that the prognosis is good. You are in our prayers, Allah Shifa de,” Omar Abdullah tweeted.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

Srinagar Mayor and Junaid Azim Mattu on Sunday said he had been diagnosed with a bone marrow disorder after medical investigations in New Delhi.

“After some recent health issues and consequent investigations in Delhi, I’ve been diagnosed with a chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (bone-marrow disorder) called Polycythemia Vera (PV). The treatment and management of the disorder was initiated immediately,” Mattu, who is a senior Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) leader, said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, Mattu said, “the prognosis, the doctors tell me, is ‘very good’. I’ve been told that — with proper management, healthy lifestyle choices and regulars treatment and monitoring — I should be able to live a healthy, normal and productive life for many many years.”

“I look forward to being back to work this week and will continue my treatment schedule and regime while working. This is a battle I intend to fight and fight with conviction and positivity. I needed to put this out to dispel whispers and rumors about my health,” he wrote in another tweet. Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to wish Mattu a speedy recovery. “I’m terribly sorry to read this Junaid but relieved to know that you have the condition under control & that the prognosis is good. You are in our prayers, Allah Shifa de,” Omar tweeted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Nirmala Sitharaman breaks tradition, carries Budget in red cloth instead of briefcase
2 Budget 2019 Explained: Lower corporate tax will boost profits of a large swathe of companies
3 Budget 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Chidambaram calls budget insipid, terms Sitharaman speech as opaque