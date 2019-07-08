Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu diagnosed with bone marrow disorder

Srinagar Mayor and Junaid Azim Mattu on Sunday said he had been diagnosed with a bone marrow disorder after medical investigations in New Delhi.

Advertising

“After some recent health issues and consequent investigations in Delhi, I’ve been diagnosed with a chronic Myeloproliferative Neoplasm (bone-marrow disorder) called Polycythemia Vera (PV). The treatment and management of the disorder was initiated immediately,” Mattu, who is a senior Jammu & Kashmir People’s Conference (JKPC) leader, said in a series of tweets.

In another tweet, Mattu said, “the prognosis, the doctors tell me, is ‘very good’. I’ve been told that — with proper management, healthy lifestyle choices and regulars treatment and monitoring — I should be able to live a healthy, normal and productive life for many many years.”

“I look forward to being back to work this week and will continue my treatment schedule and regime while working. This is a battle I intend to fight and fight with conviction and positivity. I needed to put this out to dispel whispers and rumors about my health,” he wrote in another tweet. Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took to Twitter to wish Mattu a speedy recovery. “I’m terribly sorry to read this Junaid but relieved to know that you have the condition under control & that the prognosis is good. You are in our prayers, Allah Shifa de,” Omar tweeted.