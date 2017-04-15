Live updates: NC’s Farooq Abdullah wins Srinagar LS bypoll, demands imposition of Governor’s rule

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo) Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (file photo)

National Conference chief and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah won the Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll, defeating PDP rival Nazir Ahmad Khan by more than 10,000 votes on Saturday. Reflecting on the verdict, Abdullah thanked people who supported him and said that results show people are in favour of National Conference. He also described the election as the bloodiest one in the state and called for the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state. According to officials, Abdullah polled around 48,554 votes while Khan got 37,779 votes.

Counting for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll had begun at 8 am. A voting percentage of 7.13 per cent was recorded on the voting day as heavy clashes broke out between separatists and police forces. Eight civilian protesters were killed in the clashes. Abdullah, whose only defeat from constituency has come in 2014 Lok Sabha constituency, was expected to face stiff competition from PDP leader Nazir Ahmad Khan. Seven other candidates were also in the fray apart from Abdullah and Khan.

The Election Commission conducted re poll on Friday in 38 polling stations which were marred by violence on the poll day. Voter percentage in the repoll was recorded to be an abysmal two per cent. The bypoll was necessitated after the then PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra resigned from Lok Sabha as a mark of protest against the “atrocities” inflicted upon the people during the Kashmir unrest last year.

4:10 pm: Abdullah urged the Government of India and President to dismiss the present government immediately and called for the imposition of Governor’s rule in the state, ANI reports,

4:00 pm: Reflecting on the verdict, Abdullah thanked people who supported him and said that results show people are in favour of National Conference. He also described the election as the bloodiest one in the state.

3:31 pm: It’s official. Farooq Abdullah has won from Srinagar Lok Sabha seat as he polled 45,576 votes, while PDP’s Nazir Khan polled 35,610 votes.

3:30 pm: According to PTI, Farooq Abdullah has taken an unassailable lead of 10,208 votes as official announcement is expected to be made soon.

1:25 pm: According to vote count by Election Commission cited by Hindustan Times, Farooq Abdullah has a lead of over 10000 votes.

11:52 am: According to news agency ANI, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah is set to win in Srinagar. He is currently leading by 9,199 votes over PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan.

11:26 am: According to news agency PTI, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has extended his lead by 5,600 votes.

10:45 am: According to Hindustan Times, NC’s Farooq Abdullah has extended his lead by more than 5000 votes. Abdullah is leading with 18970 votes behind the PDP candidate, who is at 13899 votes.

10:20 am: The 7 per cent voter turnout in the region was the lowest in the valley in last 27 years. According to Election Commission, as per the votes counted by 10 am, National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah is leading with 8251 votes to his name, with PDP’s Nazir Ahmed Khan trailing behind him at 6412 votes.

9:42 am: According to news agency PTI, media personnel are not allowed to enter the counting hall. Authorities at the counting booths are not sharing information with journalists who are waiting at the counting centre, according to PTI.

9:40 am: National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah has taken a strong lead of over 2000 votes over PDP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan. Abdullah’s count has reached up to 7478 votes while Nazir Khan’s count is at 5086 votes. 13,798 votes have been counted so far.

9:15 am: National Conference’s Farooq Abdullah leading by 986 votes over PDP’s Nazir Khan, according to news agency ANI.

8:30 am:

Counting for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll underway, former J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in fray. pic.twitter.com/SiFNRjsIY0

— ANI (@ANI_news) April 15, 2017

8:00 am: Counting of votes for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll has begun.

