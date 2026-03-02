Srinagar Lal Chowk sealed, curbs on inter-district movement amid J-K protests against killing of Iran’s Khamenei

The decision was taken after a meeting of top security officials on Sunday evening. Sources said security officials discussed the fallout of Sunday’s protests in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
Security forces were concerned about the protests potentially spiralling and causing a law-and-order issue in the Valley.
Inter-district movement will not be allowed on Monday, and checkpoints will be set up at entry and exit points to prevent people from assembling, sources said.
They said that while the assembly of multiple people would not be allowed, mourners would be allowed in Imam Baras to mourn the death of Khamenei.
On Sunday evening, police sealed Lal Chowk, which was occupied by protesters the whole day.
Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi termed the closing of Lal Chowk as “shameful”.
“The closure of Ghanta Ghar is a disgrace. It is available for dance and music parties, which is the symbolic identity you want to attach to it. But when people came out to mourn, to stand in solidarity with the innocent lives being torn apart, it threatens you despite the fact that the demonstrations were entirely peaceful. Every single one…,” Ruhullah said in a post on X. “Do not insult us by treating our grief as a law and order problem. Do not interfere in what are deeply emotional moments for the people of Kashmir,” he added.
Ruhullah has asked the administration not to “side with tyrants”.
National Conference legislator Tanvir Sadiq has also condemned the restrictions on civilian protests.
“Deeply disappointed at the decision to impose restrictions across Kashmir. Today, thousands of people mourned peacefully. Not a single law and order incident was reported. People expressed grief, sorrow and solidarity, nothing more. Mourning is not a crime. Grief is not unrest,” Sadiq said, adding, “Imposing restrictions despite complete calm sends a wrong message and feels unwarranted and unfair.”
Sadiq urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to reconsider the decision and allow people to “mourn in peace and dignity”.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More