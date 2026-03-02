Srinagar Lal Chowk sealed, curbs on inter-district movement amid J-K protests against killing of Iran’s Khamenei

The protests, across the Shia-Sunni divide, erupted at several places in central Kashmir's Budgam district. (Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have sealed the historic Lal Chowk in Srinagar and decided to put restrictions on civilian movement on Monday after a day of protests took place across the Union Territory on Sunday against the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in strikes by the US and Israel.

The decision was taken after a meeting of top security officials on Sunday evening. Sources said security officials discussed the fallout of Sunday’s protests in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.

Security forces were concerned about the protests potentially spiralling and causing a law-and-order issue in the Valley.