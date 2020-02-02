Four injured in grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk

The grenade attack took place in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area The grenade attack took place in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area

Four people, including two civilians and two security forces personnel, were injured in a grenade attack at Pratap Park in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area on Sunday afternoon.

Earlier this month, a civilian was injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Srinagar’s old city. IGP, CRPF, (Srinagar sector) Ravideep Singh Sahi said militants lobbed a grenade towards a CRPF deployment in Kawdara area of Srinagar. “It exploded 25-30 m away from the area where CRPF personnel were deployed,” he said. Singh said no security personnel was injured. “One civilian suffered minor injuries and had to be hospitalised. He was discharged immediately,” he said.

This is a developing story

