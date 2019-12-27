Srinagar Junaid Mattu mayor wins floor test

Mayor Junaid Mattu Mayor Junaid Mattu

Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Junaid Mattu on Thursday proved majority in an impromptu floor test after independent councillors backed by the BJP moved a no-confidence motion against him. The BJP termed the floor test “unconstitutional”, saying that no notice was given prior to the floor test.

Mattu told The Indian Express, “Four people (BJP’s strength in the SMC) and some independents tried to move a no-confidence motion against me, but out of the names of 40 people they had submitted, at least 12 clarified that their signatures were fake. Therefore, today in the House, I submitted myself for a floor test and we successfully proved our numbers.”

Mattu’s People’s Conference, backed by councillors from the Congress and some Independents secured 50 out of total 70 votes.

Deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran submitted his resignation to the Municipal Secretary ahead of the floor test. He lost the test zero to 70. He is currently under detention at the MLA hostel in Srinagar.

BJP state general secretary Ashok Koul said the independents the BJP was supporting “have withdrawn their petition”. “But, this is an unconstitutional floor test since no notice was given and the mayor sidelined all officials and protocols for this floor test.” He said the party had extended its support to the independent candidates “for the betterment of Srinagar”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App