Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid shut for prayers on last Friday of Ramzan, Mirwaiz slams authorities — ‘Our hearts bleed’

Authorities shut down Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan. The Jamat-ul-vida marks the last Friday of Ramzan, considered an auspicious occasion in the Muslim calendar.

“For the 7th consecutive year, the rulers have denied permission to Muslims to pray here,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir’s head cleric who leads prayers at Jamia Masjid, said. “On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides.”

Expressing his dejection at the move, Mirwaiz added: “As Israel has forcibly shut the gates of Masjid al-Aqsa during Ramzan, a similar painful reality is witnessed here. Our hearts bleed. Shame on those who lock the houses of Allah against the faithful”.