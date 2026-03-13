Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid shut for prayers on last Friday of Ramzan, Mirwaiz slams authorities — ‘Our hearts bleed’

Authorities shut down Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramzan. The Jamat-ul-vida marks the last Friday of Ramzan, considered an auspicious occasion in the Muslim calendar.
“For the 7th consecutive year, the rulers have denied permission to Muslims to pray here,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir’s head cleric who leads prayers at Jamia Masjid, said. “On the last Friday of holy Ramzan, when tens of thousands gather from towns and villages for prayers and supplication at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, its gates have once again been locked from all sides.”
Expressing his dejection at the move, Mirwaiz added: “As Israel has forcibly shut the gates of Masjid al-Aqsa during Ramzan, a similar painful reality is witnessed here. Our hearts bleed. Shame on those who lock the houses of Allah against the faithful”.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the body that oversees the affairs of the mosque, also strongly condemned the continued closure of the Masjid on the occasion of Jumat-ul-vida.
The management also noted that “this approach of the authorities has resulted in the arbitrary closure of Jamia Masjid multiple times throughout the year, reflecting continued insecurities and what it termed an unjustified policy of restrictions on religious practices”.
Friday prayers were however permitted at Dargah Hazratbal where National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah participated in congregational prayers.
Meanwhile, in Budgam, Kargil and Leh massive rallies were held to mark Quds day, an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramzan in solidarity with Palestine and based on the Arabic name for Jerusalem, al-Quds.
Story continues below this ad
In Budgam, thousands gathered at the main chowk to commemorate Quds day carrying pictures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was killed in Tehran on March 1.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More