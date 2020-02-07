Srinagar encounter: Family of injured ‘militant’ claim he is civilian, police to probe

Security forces at the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Security forces at the site of the encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Two days after top security officials said that a “Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK)” militant, Umar Fayaz, was injured during a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar in which two militants and a CRPF man was killed, the J&K Police Friday said that they are investigating claims of family member of the injured saying he was a “civilian”.

“We are investigating the matter. I will talk to him myself. Whatever are the facts of investigation we will go as per the ground,” SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal said Friday during a press conference, when he was asked about the claim made by the family.

He also that the police has nothing to hide and “whatever the facts would be, we will bring truth to fore.”

Two militants and a CRPF man were killed after a shootout on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday morning. While security officials said that another “terrorist” was injured in the shootout, the family member of the injured said he was a “civilian”.

His family members claim that Fayaz, a resident of Srinagar’s Lawaypora, was at his shop outside his home when he was hit by a “stray bullet”. They also said he was taken to the nearest hospital by family members and neighbours.

Fayaz is currently undergoing treatment at Srinagar’s SMHS hospital.

Asked about the two wheeler which was used by the militants in the shootout as claimed by police, SSP Mughal said that he has been informed that “the two-wheeler was taken away by some people from the public.” “It is being investigated further,” he added.

The two slain militants were identified as Zia ur Rehman from Budgam who was with affiliated with LeT, and Khateeb who was affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen. “The third militant, Ayaz Umar, is affiliated with ISJK,” he had said.

The fallen CRPF man was identified as Constable Ramesh Rajan of the CRPF’s 73 battalion.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.