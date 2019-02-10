Srinagar: Eleven including seven security personnel injured in grenade attack, JeM claims responsibility

Hours after five militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam of Jammu & Kashmir, eleven people including seven security personnel were injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk on Sunday evening.

Eleven people including four cops and three CRPF personnel were injured in the attack which was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed in a statement to a local news agency.

According to a police spokesperson, a grenade was lobbed near Palladium Cinema in Maisuma area of Lal Chowk. A statement by the police said, “Today at about 18.45 hrs police rushed to the…following reports of a grenade attack by terrorists.” It said that it was found that four cops, three CRPF personnel and four civilians were injured in the attack. “The injured have been shifted to the hospitals for the treatment of their injuries. They are stated to be stable,” the police said.

According to police, a case has been registered and “officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of the incident.”

Meanwhile, an operation was launched in the wee hours after a joint team of security forces launched cordon and search operation in Kulgam’s Kellam Devsar area following information about the presence of militants in the area. As the forces zeroed in on the suspected place, the militants opened fire, triggering the encounter.