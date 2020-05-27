Srinagar cardiologist complains against police, booked

A row erupted after police booked Dr Maqbool, claiming he tried to manhandle a policeman. (File Photo) A row erupted after police booked Dr Maqbool, claiming he tried to manhandle a policeman. (File Photo)

Police have opened a probe into Saturday’s incident in Srinagar involving a senior interventional cardiologist who said he was stopped by police while on way to hospital and kept at a police station the entire day.

Dr Syed Maqbool said he was hit with a baton and later threatened. He said he was able to leave the police station only in the evening after his brother learnt of his whereabouts.

A row erupted after police booked Dr Maqbool, claiming he tried to manhandle a policeman.

SSP Srinagar Haseeb Mughal said: “A case stands registered against him for attempting to manhandle a policeman on duty. Misbehaving and manhandling of policemen on the job will not be tolerated and firm legal action will be taken… I have received this complaint from the doctor, we (will) get it verified. (I) have asked SP Hazratbal Sudhansu Verma to enquire into the matter.”

Dr Samia Rashid, principal of Government Medical College and Associated Hospitals, took up the matter with the civil and police administration. She also tweeted Monday, saying the “behaviour of police has been deplorable to say the least” since “we as frontline workers have been working day in and day out, risking our lives and families”.

A police statement said IGP Vijay Kumar “took strong notice” and instructed a senior officer to submit a factual. “It was also reiterated that doctors, paramedics and police are jointly combating Covid-19 and whatever incident has taken place, we shall look into them, conduct impartial enquiry and take due action”.

On Tuesday, Bandipora CMO Tajamul Hussain said his car was stopped at a checkpoint near Nasoo and was not allowed to proceed. He said he stepped out of the vehicle and shouted at the policemen – video clips of this have since been doing the rounds.

Bandipora SP Rahul Malik said the matter was resolved on the spot. “There was no harassment by police,” he said.

