Srinagar: Boy injured in house collapse after encounter dies

A security personnel takes position during an encounter with militants, at Kani Mazar in Nawakadal area of Downtown Srinagar (PTI Photo) A security personnel takes position during an encounter with militants, at Kani Mazar in Nawakadal area of Downtown Srinagar (PTI Photo)

A 12-year-old boy, who had sustained injuries after a house collapsed at the encounter site in Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar on Tuesday evening, succumbed to injuries Wednesday, officials said.

Five people were brought to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) hospital on Tuesday after the house collapsed suddenly in the evening, hours after the encounter at Old city’s Nawakdal neighbourhood in Srinagar was over and security forces left the area.

“The boy had burn injuries. He died this evening,” Medical Superintendent, SMHS hospital Dr Nazir Chowdhary told The Indian Express. “Four others who are admitted at the hospital are stable,” said Dr Nazir.

A top Hizbul Mujahideen commander and son of a senior separatist leader Junaid Sehrai was among the two militants killed in an overnight gunfight in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Over a dozen houses were also damaged during the overnight encounter.

