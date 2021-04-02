scorecardresearch
Militants who attacked BJP leader’s house in Srinagar shot dead

Police said the militants were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and two of them were locals.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 2, 2021 12:08:40 pm
Policemen stand guard inside BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan's residence in Nowgam after the attack by militants, on April 1, 2021 (AP Photo: Dar Yasin)

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday gunned down three militants involved in the attack at a senior BJP leader’s residence in Srinagar, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. A police constable was killed in the attack on Thursday morning, and the militants had escaped with his rifle.

The attack took place at the residence of BJP leader Mohammad Anwar Khan at Aaribagh Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar — Khan was not in the house at the time of the incident. Police said the militants were affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Toiba and two of them were locals.

“Three militants involved in attack on BJP leader’s residence in J-K’s Nowgam killed in Pulwama encounter,” Kumar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Constable Rameez Raja had “sustained grievous gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom”, the police said.

The attack on Thursday was the second in Srinagar and third in the Valley in the last week.

