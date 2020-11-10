Srinagar admin stops HC bar association from holding polls

A day before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association was to hold its election, the Srinagar district administration on Monday issued a notice, asking the association to clarify its position on a mention in its constitution. (File photo)

A day before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (JKHCBA) was to hold its election, the Srinagar district administration on Monday issued a notice, asking the association to clarify its position on a mention in its constitution — “peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute”.

In a separate notice, the administration has prohibited JKHCBA from holding the elections. It has also imposed restrictions in the district court complex, apparently to thwart any protests by the lawyers.

In a notice to the JKHCBA president and election committee, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary stated, “JKHCBA Srinagar constitution states the following as its first objective: ‘to find ways and means, take steps, for resolving the issues concerning public at large including larger issue of peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute…’ You are required to explain your position on the subject since it’s not in consonance with the Constitution of India, whereby J&K is an integral part of the country and not a dispute.”

