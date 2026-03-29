Sri Lanka’s supplies hit, India sends fuel shipment

In a significant outreach, India has sent a shipment of fuel to Sri Lanka, days after the phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Fuel shortage and panic buying have led to queues in the island nation, which depends on imports for its energy demand.

“…A shipment of 38,000 MT (metric tonnes) of petroleum, of which 20,000 MT is diesel and 18,000 MT petrol, has arrived in Colombo today 28th March, 2026,” the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

“Lanka IOC had earlier secured fuel supplies for March from the Middle East and Singapore. However, suppliers with whom the contracts were placed, expressed their inability to deliver the product and invoked force majeure, in view of supply disruptions and vessel unavailability due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East,” it said.