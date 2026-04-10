Sri Lanka’s cyclone-damaged railway lines back on track with India’s support

The rail network is vital for passenger travel, essential services and logistics in the affected regions. (Image: @IndiainSL/X)

Sri Lanka Railway Line Restoration: The train services on Sri Lanka’s cyclone-damaged railway lines have resumed after the completion of restoration work by India. The tracks, which were damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, required urgent repairs for restoration. The rail network is one of the important mode of transport for passenger travel, essential services and logistics in the affected regions.

The restoration work for Northern Railway Line in Sri Lanka was launched in January under an Indian grant of USD 5 million. The project forms part of the Indian reconstruction and rehabilitation package of USD 450 million.

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Sharing a post on X, Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said: “Train services on the Northern Railway Line resumed today, following India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged sections affected by Cyclone Ditwah under a USD 5 million grant as part of India’s USD 450 million package. Completed ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, it restores a vital connectivity link across affected regions.”