Sri Lanka’s cyclone-damaged railway lines back on track with India’s support

Sri Lanka Railway Line Restoration: The train services on Sri Lanka’s cyclone-damaged railway lines have resumed after the completion of restoration work by India. The tracks, which were damaged by Cyclone Ditwah, required urgent repairs for restoration. The rail network is one of the important mode of transport for passenger travel, essential services and logistics in the affected regions.
The restoration work for Northern Railway Line in Sri Lanka was launched in January under an Indian grant of USD 5 million. The project forms part of the Indian reconstruction and rehabilitation package of USD 450 million.
Sharing a post on X, Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said: “Train services on the Northern Railway Line resumed today, following India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged sections affected by Cyclone Ditwah under a USD 5 million grant as part of India’s USD 450 million package. Completed ahead of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year, it restores a vital connectivity link across affected regions.”
Train services on the Northern Railway Line resumed today, following India-supported restoration of cyclone-damaged sections affected by Cyclone Ditwah under a USD 5 million grant as part of India’s USD 450 million… pic.twitter.com/18FrTbVote
In a statement on January 12, 2026, the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka said that restoration work covered three severely affected sections of the Northern Railway Line: Maho-Omanthai, Omanthai-Jaffna and Medawachchiya-Mannar and is being carried out by IRCON International Limited.
India-Sri Lanka railway project
The Railways remain one of the cornerstones of India-Sri Lanka development cooperation. “India’s cumulative financial assistance to Sri Lanka’s railway sector stands at approximately USD 1.2 billion,” the High Commission of India said.
The project includes construction and rehabilitation of about 500 km of railway track, provision of signalling systems across around 400 km and supply of rolling stock.
In April 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka launched two railway projects built with Indian assistance in Anuradhapura.
“The leaders inaugurated the 128 km Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbished with Indian assistance of USD 91.27 million, followed by the launch of construction of an advanced signaling system from Maho to Anuradhapura, being built with Indian grant assistance of USD 14.89,” reads the statement.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More