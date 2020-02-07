Follow Us:
Friday, February 07, 2020
Must Read

Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa arrives in India on five-day visit

After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: February 7, 2020 6:36:16 pm
Mahinda Rajapaksa India visit, Mahinda Rajapaksa Narendra Modi meeting, India Sri Lanka ties, Indian Express news  Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. (File photo)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit during which he will hold talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to explore ways to further boost bilateral ties.

After his official engagement in Delhi, Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

A host of issues, including fulfilling the aspirations of the Tamil community in Sri Lanka, the situation in the Indian Ocean Region and ways to boost defence and trade ties, are expected to figure in the talks between Modi and the Sri Lankan prime minister.

President Gotabaya Rajpaksa visited India in November which was his first official overseas trip after taking charge of the top office.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 07: Latest News

Advertisement