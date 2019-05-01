Sri Lankan national held for illegally entering India

A 33-year-old Sri Lankan national who entered India allegedly without valid documents has been arrested following a probe by the NIA and the state ‘Q’ branch, police said Wednesday.

The man identified as Roshan, who was arrested late last night, is also suspected to be involved in a murder in the island nation and had fled the country and illegally entered India about eight months ago through Rameswaram, they said.

He later travelled to Chennai and was put up at an apartment at nearby Poonamallee using fake documents.

With the state police on high alert following the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 253 persons, the NIA and ‘Q’ branch sleuths acted on a tip-off and detained Roshan and held enquiries with him, they added.

The ‘Q’ branch wing of the state police deals with extremist elements.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he had entered India without valid travel papers, and was later handed over to the local police for further action, police said.

Amid reports that some acquaintances had visited him, a thorough probe has been launched into the case, they said.