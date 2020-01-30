Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa to visit India from Feb 7-11

This will be Rajapaksa’s first trip to India after assuming office in November last year. (File Photo/PTI) This will be Rajapaksa’s first trip to India after assuming office in November last year. (File Photo/PTI)

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be on a state visit to India from February 7 to February 11, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. This will be his first trip to India since assuming office in November last year.

“Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will be on a state visit to India from 8 to 11 February. He will arrive on 7th February. 8th February will be the main engagement day where he will hold delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“After his official engagement in Delhi, the Sri Lankan PM will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodhgaya, and Tirupati,” he added.

In his first overseas tour after taking over the reins of Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa travelled to India on a three-day visit and held talks with Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced financial assistance of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka including USD 50 million to fight terrorism after holding “fruitful” talks with the island nation’s President.

