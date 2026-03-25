Sri Lanka President discusses West Asia situation with PM Modi

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with focus on disruptions affecting global energy security.

After his telephonic conversation with the Sri Lankan leader, the Prime Minister said they reviewed the progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.

“Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security,” Modi said.

He said as close and trusted partners, “We reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges.”