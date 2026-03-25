Sri Lanka President discusses West Asia situation with PM Modi

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Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with focus on disruptions affecting global energy security.
After his telephonic conversation with the Sri Lankan leader, the Prime Minister said they reviewed the progress on key initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security.
“Spoke with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and discussed the evolving situation in West Asia, with particular focus on disruptions affecting global energy security,” Modi said.
He said as close and trusted partners, “We reaffirmed our commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges.”
According to the PMO, Modi “received a phone call today” and the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with an emphasis on disruptions affecting global energy security. “Both leaders reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure in the interest of the whole world,” it said.
“The two leaders reviewed progress on various initiatives aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security,” it said.
The PMO also said that the Prime Minister reiterated India’s firm commitment to work closely together in addressing shared challenges in line with India’s Neighbourhood First policy and MAHASAGAR Vision. The two leaders agreed to stay in touch, it said.
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