Sri Lanka official, who claimed PM Modi pressured President Rajapaksa to award power project to Adani, steps down

A senior Sri Lankan bureaucrat, who had claimed that the country’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had asked him to award a 500-megawatt renewable energy project to the Adani Group due to pressure from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stepped down on Monday.

MMC Ferdinando, who headed Ceylon Electricity Board, had retracted his statement swiftly, but by then, it had created a political controversy, with the Opposition claiming Rajapaksa was helping “Modi’s friends’ backdoor entry” into the island nation.

Announcing that Ferdinando had stepped down, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera tweeted Monday afternoon, “I have accepted the letter of resignation tendered to me by the CEB Chairman Mr MMC Ferdinando. Vice Chairman Nalinda Ilangaokoon will take over as the New Chairman CEB.”

Ferdinando had told a Parliamentary committee on Friday that Rajapaksa had asked him to give the renewable energy project in northern Mannar district to the Adani Group as Modi had allegedly put pressure on him.

Addressing the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE), Ferdinando had said that Rajapaksa had “told me that he was under pressure from Modi,” and asked him to give the project to Adani. He also said that CEB had never given unsolicited proposals in the past, even on a government-to-government basis.

Re a statement made by the #lka CEB Chairman at a COPE committee hearing regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow. — Gotabaya Rajapaksa (@GotabayaR) June 11, 2022

Rajapaksa issued a swift denial, first on Twitter, where he said: “Regarding the award of a Wind Power Project in Mannar, I categorically deny authorisation to award this project to any specific person or entity. I trust responsible communication in this regard will follow.”

However, the next day, Ferdinando retracted the statement and claimed he had become “emotional”.

Rajapaksa first tweeted a denial that he had interfered in the process, then later, in a longer statement, while “vehemently denying” influencing anybody in awarding the project, he “categorically stated that he had not at any time given authorisation to award a wind power project in Mannar to any person or any institution”.

The statement also mentioned that Sri Lanka is “currently in an acute shortage of power and the President desires to expedite implementation of mega power projects as early as possible. However, no undue influence will be used in awarding such projects. Project proposals for large-scale renewable energy projects are limited, but special attention will be paid to the selection of institutions for the projects, which will be carried out strictly in accordance with the transparent and accountable system by the government of Sri Lanka.”

Since last year, this is the third major project bagged by the Adani Group in the small island nation. It won the contract to develop and run the strategically significant Western Container Terminal of Colombo Port, with a 51 per cent stake. In March it inked deals for two renewable energy power projects, one in Mannar and the other in Pooneryn, both in the northern part of the country.

The country is going through a financial and political crisis, and the opposition has accused the Rajapaksa government of “pampering” Modi’s “friends” to allow them “backdoor entry” into the country.

In May, protests broke out across the country against the ruling Rajapaksa dynasty for their mishandling of the economy forcing Gotabaya’s brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa to step down. Gotabaya, though, has refused to follow suit, and brought in former rival Ranil Wickremesinghe to replace his brother. The new Prime Minister mentioned that there was just around $1 million of foreign reserves in the country, and the government could not pay even for the essentials, leading to a severe scarcity of fuel and other essentials all over.

India stepped in and provided $3 billion assistance to the southern neighbour since January, through credit lines, currency swaps and other mechanisms.