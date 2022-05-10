scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Will be guided by best interests of Sri Lankans expressed via democratic means: India

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that this year alone India has extended support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to Sri Lanka to help them overcome the current crisis.

Written by Shubhajit Roy | New Delhi |
May 10, 2022 4:12:20 pm
A damaged bus of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters is blocking a main road after it was set on fire during a clash of pro and anti-government demonstrators near the Prime Minister's official residence, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka, May 10, 2022. (Reuters)

India on Tuesday reacted to the developments in Sri Lanka and said that it will “always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes”.

Arindam Bagchi, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said, “As a close neighbour of Sri Lanka, with historical ties, India is fully supportive of its democracy, stability and economic recovery.”

“In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended, this year alone, support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine, etc,” he said.

“India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned on Monday so a unity government – that would help the country navigate its worst economic crisis – could come to power, but protesters demanded that his brother also quit as president.

Rajapaksa’s resignation was preceded by clashes in Colombo, where the ruling party’s supporters surrounded an anti-government protest camp and were forced back by the police. Parliamentarian Amarakeerthi Athukorala died after a standoff with anti-government protesters in Nittambuwa near Colombo, the police said. Local media showed video footage in which the ancestral home of the Rajapaksa family in Hambantota was seen on fire. Government supporters were attacked in several places, media reported.

A nationwide curfew has been imposed on top of the state of emergency that Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the brother of Mahinda Rajapaksa, announced last week. Sri Lankan citizens have been holding peaceful protests demanding that the Rajapaksa brothers step down as the nation faces prolonged power cuts and shortages of fuel, cooking gas and medicines.

