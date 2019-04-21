PM Modi condemns Sri Lanka bomb blasts, says no place for such barbarism in our region

Strongly condemning the multiple blasts across Sri Lanka which have claimed nearly 140 lives so far, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country and said that “there is no place for such barbarism in our region”.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, “Strongly condemn the horrific blasts in Sri Lanka. There is no place for such barbarism in our region. India stands in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and prayers with the injured.”

At least 138 people were killed and 400 injured after simultaneous blasts rocked the country on Easter Sunday. At least six explosions were reported from three churches and three hotels frequented by tourists, Reuters reported. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe held an emergency meeting and 200 troops have been deployed to carry out the rescue operation. The motive for the attacks remains unclear, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility yet.

