Sri Lanka bombings: Seven JD(S) workers among 10 Indians killed in attacks

The death toll in the attacks rose to 310 on Tuesday as the police arrested at least 40 people. At least eight coordinated bombs were detonated at churches and high-end hotels around Colombo on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka's deadliest attack.

People carry a casket during a mass for victims, two days after a string of suicide bomb attacks on churches and luxury hotels across the island on Easter Sunday, in Negombo, Sri Lanka April 23, 2019. (Reuters Photo: Thomas Peter)

The Indian High Commission in Colombo confirmed Tuesday that two more Indians were killed in the Sri Lanka bomb blasts, taking the toll of Indian nationals to 10. The two deceased were identified as A Maregowda and H Puttaraju, workers from the JD(S) party in Karnataka who were declared missing on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had tweeted Monday that the third missing JD(S) workers, H Shivakumar, was also killed in the attacks.

“Regret to confirm the deaths of two more Indian nationals Mr. A Maregowda and Mr. H Puttaraju in the blasts in Sri Lanka on Sunday, taking the total number of Indian deaths in the tragedy to 10 as of now,” the High Commission of India in Colombo tweeted.

The death toll in the attacks rose to 310 on Tuesday as the police arrested at least 40 people. At least eight coordinated bombs were detonated at churches and high-end hotels around Colombo on Easter Sunday, in Sri Lanka’s deadliest attack. The government Monday said it suspected a local extremist group, the National Tawheed Jamath (NTJ), to be behind the attacks.

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena imposed Emergency in the country Monday. The government Monday “apologised” for not paying heed to the warnings ahead of the attacks. “We saw the warnings and we saw the details given. We are very, very sorry, as a government we have to say — we have to apologise to the families and the institutions about this incident,” government spokesperson Rajitha Senaratne was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

