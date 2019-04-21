Toggle Menu
Sri Lanka bomb blasts: India monitoring situation, says Sushma Swaraj

Sri Lanka was rocked by at least six explosions on Easter Sunday which claimed nearly 100 lives and left more than 400 people injured.

“Colombo — I am in constant touch with Indian High Commissioner in Colombo. We are keeping a close watch on the situation,” she wrote in a tweet following the blasts. (Express Photo: Gajendra Yadav)

Hours after multiple bomb blasts rocked Sri Lanka, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj Sunday said the government is keeping a close watch on the situation and was in touch with the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo.

The High Commission of India in Colombo has been tweeting emergency helpline numbers (+94777903082 +94112422788 +94112422789) and said it was closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Sri Lanka was rocked by at least six explosions on Easter Sunday which claimed at least 52 lives and left nearly 300 people injured, according to a Reuters report. The blasts occurred at around 8:45 am (local time) when Easter masses were in progress.

The blasts went off in three churches — St Anthony’s Church in Kochcikade in Colombo, St. Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiya in Negombo and another church in the eastern town of Battiloca. Three explosions were also reported from three five-star hotels, the Shangri La, the Cinnamon Grand and the Kingsbury.

The St Sebastian’s Church at Katuwapitiutya in a Facebook post read, “A bomb attack to our church, please come and help.”

