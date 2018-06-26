Sreedharan panel to lay down metro standards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared Sreedharan’s appointment on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared Sreedharan’s appointment on Sunday.

‘METRO MAN’ E Sreedharan will head a newly constituted high-level committee to lay down indigenous technical standards for all metro rail systems across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleared Sreedharan’s appointment on Sunday.

The multi-disciplinary committee will set indigenous technical standards for entire ecosystem of metro functioning in India, including rolling stock, signalling, track and the like. Sreedharan, founder of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, where he was MD until 2012, belonged to Indian Railway civil engineering service and was Railway Board member (engineering).

He is also credited with constructing the Konkan Railways through Western Ghats, considered an engineering challenge. The committee has been given a three-month term to come up with its report. “There are various other areas for which standards need to be formulated…layout of metro station, platforms, signage and displays, size of tunnels, fire protection systems, disaster management systems, environment friendly and waste management systems, standards for solar panels at stations etc,” according to a government statement issued on Monday.

