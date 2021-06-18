Sputnik version to combat Delta strain to be launched soon

June 18, 2021 2:00:19 am
Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will “soon” make available a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that targets the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This version of the vaccine – which will be provided as a “booster” shot – will be offered to other vaccine makers, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
“#SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers,” stated the official Twitter account for the Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday.
Neither the account, nor RDIF provided further information on the efficacy of this booster against the Delta variant, a potential timeline for availability or the manufacturers that would be offered the shots.
The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, has been declared a variant of concern both by India as well as the WHO.
