Sputnik version to combat Delta strain to be launched soon

The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, has been declared a variant of concern both by India as well as the WHO.

Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology will “soon” make available a version of the Sputnik V vaccine that targets the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This version of the vaccine – which will be provided as a “booster” shot – will be offered to other vaccine makers, according to the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

“#SputnikV will soon offer a booster shot, adjusted to work against the Delta variant of coronavirus, first detected in India, to other vaccine manufacturers,” stated the official Twitter account for the Sputnik V vaccine on Thursday.

Neither the account, nor RDIF provided further information on the efficacy of this booster against the Delta variant, a potential timeline for availability or the manufacturers that would be offered the shots.

The Delta variant, also known as the B.1.617.2 strain of the coronavirus, has been declared a variant of concern both by India as well as the WHO.